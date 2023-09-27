We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

FIVE SURVIVE HOLLY JACKSON

FIVE SURVIVE HOLLY JACKSON

FIVE SURVIVE HOLLY JACKSON
AN INSTANT NUMBER 1 NYT BESTSELLER AND SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER! THE EXPLOSIVE NEW YA CRIME THRILLER FROM THE BESTSELLING AUTHOR OF A GOOD GIRL'S GUIDE TO MURDER.AN INSTANT NUMBER 1 NYT BESTSELLER AND SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER!WINNER of the CrimeFest award for Best Crime Fiction Novel for Young Adults!'A blisteringly good standalone thriller.'The Observer, YA Books of the Year, 4/12/2022'A thrill ride.'The GuardianEighteen year old Red and her friends are on a road trip in an RV, heading to the beach for Spring Break.It's a long drive but spirits are high. Until the RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere. And as the wheels are shot out, one by one, the friends realise that this is no accident.There's a sniper out there. He's watching them and he knows exactly who they are. One of the group has a secret that the sniper is willing to kill for.As a game of cat-and-mouse plays out, the group desperately tries to get help. Buried secrets are forced to light and tensions within the group reach deadly levels. Only one thing is for sure. Not everyone will survive the night . . .Five Survive reached number one in the New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Besteller list, week commencing 19/12/2022.Five Survive reached number four in the Sunday Times Children's and YA Fiction chart, week commencing 12/12/2022.
Holly Jackson started writing stories from a young age, completing her first (poor) attempt at a novel aged fifteen. She lives in London and aside from reading and writing, she enjoys playing video games and watching true crime documentaries so she can pretend to be a detective. The bestselling, award-winning A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was her first novel, followed by Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good As Dead. You can follow Holly on Twitter and Instagram @HoJay92
