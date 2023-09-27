FIVE SURVIVE HOLLY JACKSON

AN INSTANT NUMBER 1 NYT BESTSELLER AND SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER! THE EXPLOSIVE NEW YA CRIME THRILLER FROM THE BESTSELLING AUTHOR OF A GOOD GIRL'S GUIDE TO MURDER. AN INSTANT NUMBER 1 NYT BESTSELLER AND SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER! WINNER of the CrimeFest award for Best Crime Fiction Novel for Young Adults! 'A blisteringly good standalone thriller.' The Observer, YA Books of the Year, 4/12/2022 'A thrill ride.' The Guardian Eighteen year old Red and her friends are on a road trip in an RV, heading to the beach for Spring Break. It's a long drive but spirits are high. Until the RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere. And as the wheels are shot out, one by one, the friends realise that this is no accident. There's a sniper out there. He's watching them and he knows exactly who they are. One of the group has a secret that the sniper is willing to kill for. As a game of cat-and-mouse plays out, the group desperately tries to get help. Buried secrets are forced to light and tensions within the group reach deadly levels. Only one thing is for sure. Not everyone will survive the night . . . Five Survive reached number one in the New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Besteller list, week commencing 19/12/2022. Five Survive reached number four in the Sunday Times Children's and YA Fiction chart, week commencing 12/12/2022.