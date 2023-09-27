We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Tale Stephen King

Fairy Tale Stephen King

£5.50

£5.50/each

Fairy Tale Stephen King
WELCOME TO THE DARK SIDE OF HAPPILY EVER AFTERCharlie Reade looks like a regular high school kid, great at baseball and football, a decent student.But when Charlie is seventeen, he meets a dog named Radar and her aging master, Howard Bowditch, a recluse in a big house at the top of a big hill, with a locked shed in the backyard. When Bowditch dies, he leaves Charlie a cassette tape telling a story no one would believe - inside the shed is a portal to another world.Legendary storyteller Stephen King goes into the deepest well of his imagination in this spellbinding novel about a seventeen-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher - for their world or ours.
STEPHEN KING is the author of more than seventy books, all of them worldwide bestsellers, including Billy Summers, If It Bleeds and The Institute.Many of his titles are the basis for major motion pictures, TV series and streamed events, including IT, Stand By Me (adapted from The Body), and The Shawshank Redemption, which is IMDb's top-rated movie of all time.King is the recipient of the 2020 Audio Publishers Association Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2018 PEN America Literary Service Award, the 2014 National Medal of Arts, and the 2003 National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. He lives in Bangor, Maine, with his wife, novelist Tabitha King.
