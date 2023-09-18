Warmies Hand Warmer

WARMIES DOG HAND WARMER

Easy to use, remove the heat pack from the product and heat in the microwave for 45 seconds. Then place heat pack back into the pouch and warm your hands. Never have cold hands again as long as you have this adorable Puppy hand warmer with you. The Warmies® Puppy Handwarmer is the latest winter must-have as we head into the colder months. A removable heatpack offers an extra element of ease; simply pop in the microwave for 45 seconds and enjoy whilst relaxing on your sofa at home, or out and about. Made from luxurious soft fur and is gently scented with relaxing French lavender.

Super cute fun handwarmer, makes the perfect gift for all ages Gently scented with French Lavender

