Warrior Collagen Peptides Unflavoured 180g

Why Choose Warrior Collagen Made from one simple ingredient, our Collagen Peptides are neutral in taste, and are fantastic for adding to water, coffee, smoothies or other drinks and recipes. Our pure Collagen Peptides mix in hot or cold liquids and can be taken at any time of day.

Hair, Skin, Nails, Joints 12g Collagen Peptides 1 Simple Ingredient Youthful Appearance Fresh Looking Skin Paleo Friendly

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides (Bovine)

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that also processes Milk, Egg, Soy, Wheat, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens contained in product, see ingredients marked in bold.

Number of uses

Serving Size: 12g, Servings Per Container: 15

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage