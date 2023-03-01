We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warrior Collagen Peptides Unflavoured 180G

Warrior Collagen Peptides Unflavoured 180G

Warrior Collagen Peptides Unflavoured 180g
Why Choose Warrior CollagenMade from one simple ingredient, our Collagen Peptides are neutral in taste, and are fantastic for adding to water, coffee, smoothies or other drinks and recipes. Our pure Collagen Peptides mix in hot or cold liquids and can be taken at any time of day.
Hair, Skin, Nails, Joints12g Collagen Peptides1 Simple IngredientYouthful AppearanceFresh Looking SkinPaleo Friendly
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides (Bovine)

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that also processes Milk, Egg, Soy, Wheat, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens contained in product, see ingredients marked in bold.

Number of uses

Serving Size: 12g, Servings Per Container: 15

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Take 1 scoop with 200ml of hot or cold liquid. Mix thoroughly, and take once to twice per day.

