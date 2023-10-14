Alpro Plant Based Gut Health Peach Yogurt 4X125g

Fermented soya product, peach, with added calcium and vitamins. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health. Rainforest-free soya Good for you - Good for the planet

Show your gut some love!* This little pot contains live cultures. *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Calcium, Protein and less sugar.* We haven't forgotten your taste buds either. All the peaches are just for them! *Contains 30% less sugar than the market reference in fruit-flavoured yogurts and plant-based alternatives.

ProTerra Certified - Sustainably Non-GMO Soya

Billions of live cultures Source of fibre Source of calcium 100% Plant-Based, Naturally Lactose Free Free from dairy and gluten Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 500G

Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Source of fibre Source of calcium

Ingredients

Soya Base [Water, Hulled Soya Beans [9.4%]], Peach [8%], Sugar, Soluble Corn Fibre, Calcium [Tri-Calcium- Citrate], Natural Flavourings, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators [Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates], Carrot and Pumpkin Extracts, Sea Salt, Stabilisers [Pectins], Antioxidants [Tocopherol-rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid], Vitamins (B2, B12, D2], Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus), L. Acidophilus

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts). For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮