Sanex Natural Prebiotic Revitalising Shower Gel 225Ml

SANEX NATURAL PREBIOTIC REVIT SHOWER GEL 225ML Taking care of your skin to keep it strong and healthy is just a shower away when you wash with Sanex Organic Agave Revitalising Shower Gel. This shower gel has been developed by dermatological experts and is formulated with inulin – a natural prebiotic derived from the organic agave plant. The moisturising shower gel has a gentle, refreshing fragrance and is formulated with an advanced prebiotic complex and pro-vitamin B5 that gently hydrates your skin for 12 hours, while supporting its natural balance. It not only leaves your skin feeling protected, healthy, resilient and smelling wonderful, but it also leaves it less prone to dryness and creates a strong barrier against external aggressors. Being a little more thoughtful, this vegan shower gel from Sanex is made from ingredients of 92% natural origin* and is SLS free**. It also comes in a bottle that you can recycle. The formula in this moisturising shower gel works into a rich, creamy lather that’s a pleasure to shower with. Transform your skin in every shower with the new Sanex Organic Agave Revitalising shower gel. *Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing **Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactant

Pack size: 225ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Gluconate, Panthenol, Butyloctanol, Poloxamer 124, Sodium Metabisulfite, Zinc Sulfate, CI 42090.

Net Contents

250ml