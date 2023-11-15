PROVOKE Blonde Rehab Strengthening Shampoo No.2 200ml

Check In Dry, brittle, frizzy hair Check Out Soft, strong, shiny blonde hair Blonde Rehab Strengthening Sulphate-free Shampoo No2 gently cleanses the hair with balanced pH levels, whilst strengthening hair bonds from within. Formulated to reduce breakage & minimise frizz for stronger, healthier looking hair in just 1 wash*. Designed specifically for blonde hair with a bond building complex and a boost of keratin & hyaluronic acid. *When used with Blonde Rehab pre-treatment, conditioner & serum.

For Best Results Use the Full Bond Repair System No1 Hair Perfector Pre-Treatment No2 Strengthening Shampoo No3 Strengthening Conditioner No4 Smooth & Defrizz Serum No5 Protect & Seal Oil

Sulphate-Free Strengthens hair bonds, reducing breakage & frizz in 1 wash Pro-Bonding Plex with Keratin & Hyaluronic Acid Results in Just 1 Wash Suitable for Daily Use Against Animal Testing

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Coconut Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Betaine, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Linalool, Eugenol, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Limonene, Ethylhexylglycerin

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage