Vaseline Limited Edition Tropical Zest Lip Therapy Balm 20G

£3.00

£15.00/100g

Vaseline Ltd Ed T/cal Zest Lip Thrpy Balm 20g
Vaseline Lip Therapy Tropical Zest Lip Balm Tin is clinically proven to help heal dry lips. It gives your lips a natural, glossy shine and a sweet, refreshing citrus-thyme scent. The non-sticky formula of Vaseline lip balm is invitingly soft and melts into your lips. This SPF lip balm tin comes in iconic packaging that fits neatly into your pocket or handbag, so you can rehydrate your lips on the go. Our Tropical Zest citrus-flavoured lip balm comes in a beautifully crafted, limited-edition tropical tin that slips easily into any handbag. Lip Therapy from Vaseline is a lip balm you can rely on to provide long-lasting relief from dryness. As with all Vaseline lip care products, this everyday essential for healthy-looking lips is made with 100% triple-purified Vaseline petroleum jelly. Vaseline is the original wonder jelly that has been helping to heal dry skin since 1870, and now you can get all of its benefits in an SPF lip balm product exclusively designed for your lips. The top, protective layer of skin on your lips is thinner than on the rest of your body, so it needs a lip balm that provides long-lasting hydration. Our formulas help support the natural recovery of your dry lips by locking in moisture. The Tropical Zest Limited Edition Lip Balm Tin is great for safeguarding against dryness caused by the weather, so you can be confident that your lips are ready to face the elements.
Vaseline Lip Therapy Tropical Zest Lip Balm Tin made with triple-purified 100% Vaseline Petroleum Jelly helps to lock in moisture for beautiful, healthy lipsThis limited edition citrus-thyme fragrance lip balm instantly soothes and delivers long-lasting moisturisation to heal dry lipsWith a coral touch for the perfect summer pout, this moisturising SPF lip balm keeps lips healthy and protected over timeLip Therapy lip balms are made with a non-greasy, non-sticky formula that glides over your lips to give a natural, glossy lip shineThe iconic Vaseline tin fits neatly into your pocket or handbag – for healthy protection and hydrating lip care, wherever you are, wherever you’re goingSkin health is essential for wellbeing. Vaseline SPF lip balms are helping those underserved get better care for their skin by making healthy lip care accessible to all
Pack size: 20G

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Aroma, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Citral, Citronellol, Limonene, CI 73360, CI 77891

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

20g ℮

