Scratch Chicken & Veggie Tikka Masala 380G

Shredded chicken breast in a Tikka Masala sauce, with kale, turmeric cauliflower, chickpeas, red peppers & spinach. Served with spiced brown rice. Gut Health: This meal is high in fibre, which contributes to healthy digestion. A varied and balanced diet combined with adequate exercise is the basis of a healthy lifestyle.

Sleeve, tray & lid: 100% recyclable

2/5 a day High in protein Under 400 calories High in fibre

Pack size: 380G

High in fibre, which contributes to healthy digestion

High in protein High in fibre

Ingredients

Tikka Sauce (31%) (Water, Chopped Tomatoes (contains Citric Acid), Onion, Tomato Puree, Coconut Milk, Spinach (1.6%), Cooking Crème (Water, Sunflower Oil, Rice Syrup, Rice Milk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Acidity Regulators (E331, E170, E340 (ii)), Pea Protein, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Rice Extract), Tikka Paste (Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Water, Cornflour, Ground Coriander, Cumin, Ginger, Paprika, Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Chili, Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Thickener (Tapioca Starch), Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Garam Masala, LoSalt®(Potassium Chloride, Salt)), Rice Tumble (31%) (Seasoned Cooked Brown Rice (23%)(Water, Brown Rice, Curry Powder (contains Mustard), Coriander, Garam Masala), Roasted Red Peppers (10%), Cooked Chicken (15%) (Chicken, Salt), Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower (10%) (Roasted Cauliflower, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric), Kale (4.7%), Chickpeas (3.1%), Inulin Fibre

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory which also handles Soya, Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g ℮

Preparation and Usage