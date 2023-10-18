We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carex Handwash Aloe Vera 500ml

Carex Handwash Aloe Vera 500ml

Vegan

Carex Handwash Aloe Vera 500ml
Aloe vera caring antibacterial hand wash2H Protection* every time you washCleansRemoves dirt and germs for hygienically clean handsCaresDermatologically testedKeeps hands healthy and contains natural moisturisersProtects 2 hour protection* supporting skin's natural pH*Protects the skin's natural antibacterial defences 2 hours after washing. Always practice good hand hygiene
Roll up your sleeves and grab life with both hands with our expertly formulated hand wash. We've been caring for the nation's hands for over 25 years, providing protection for you and your family every time you wash. Life's a handful, but there's nothing holding you back with Carex!
1. Refill with Carex2. Reuse our pump3. Recycle our bottle10,000 uses with every pump****Pump tested up to 10,000 times
Kills 99.9% of BacteriaDermatologically Tested Cosmetic ProductSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate, Diacetate, Potassium Sorbate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 42051, CI 47005

Net Contents

500ml ℮

