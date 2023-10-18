Carex Handwash Aloe Vera 500ml

Aloe vera caring antibacterial hand wash 2H Protection* every time you wash Cleans Removes dirt and germs for hygienically clean hands Cares Dermatologically tested Keeps hands healthy and contains natural moisturisers Protects 2 hour protection* supporting skin's natural pH *Protects the skin's natural antibacterial defences 2 hours after washing. Always practice good hand hygiene

Roll up your sleeves and grab life with both hands with our expertly formulated hand wash. We've been caring for the nation's hands for over 25 years, providing protection for you and your family every time you wash. Life's a handful, but there's nothing holding you back with Carex!

1. Refill with Carex 2. Reuse our pump 3. Recycle our bottle 10,000 uses with every pump** **Pump tested up to 10,000 times

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria Dermatologically Tested Cosmetic Product Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate, Diacetate, Potassium Sorbate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 42051, CI 47005

Net Contents

500ml ℮