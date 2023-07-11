Ben's Original Thai Sweet Chilli Microwave Rice 220G

Steamed parboiled long grain rice with chilli, ginger and garlic. The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

Ben´s Original™ Thai Sweet Chilli microwave rice combines our famous steamed long grain rice with carefully selected red peppers, chillies, garlic and ginger. Prep and clean-up is a breeze with this microwaveable pouch, and since it heats up in just 2 minutes, you’ll have a tasty meal in no time! Ben´s Original™ microwaveable Thai Sweet Chilli rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try it with chicken stir fry, as a side to go with prawn and vegetable skewers, or even something of your own imagination!

A seat at the table for all. At Ben's Original™, our goal is not just to bring you the world's best rice. We also believe everyone deserves a seat at the table - which is why we're helping provide underserved communities with access to nutritious food and supporting increased diversity in the food industry. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Convenient: Microwave rice in just 2 minutes No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Ben´s Original™ Thai Sweet Chilli microwave rice is suitable for vegetarians Ben´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourced Gently steamed for 2 servings of perfect rice every time

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (91%), Red Pepper (3.9%), Sugar, Chilli Paste (Chillies, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Toasted Sesame Oil, Soya Sauce Powder (Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect every time... This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.

