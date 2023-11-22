Yorkshire Provender Pea & Creme Fraiche With Spinach 560G

Pea and spinach soup with crème fraiche and mint

Bright and vibrant pea soup beautifully complemented with rich crème fraiche and fresh Yorkshire parsley. Made with fresh parsley from our trusted grower's farm in the rolling hills surrounding thirsk, North Yorkshire. No added sugar* *Contains naturally occurring sugars.

Yorkshire Provender, as good as homemade... if you had the time

Finished with fresh Yorkshire parsley Great taste 2018 Herbs Unlimited 1 of 5 a day per portion Gluten free Suitable for vegetarians Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 560G

No added sugar

Ingredients

Water, Peas (27%), Potato, Onion, Spinach (2.5%), Crème Fraiche (Milk) (2.5%), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Celeriac (Celery), Onion, Garlic, Tomato) Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)], Garlic Purée, Mint, Fresh Yorkshire† Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), White Pepper, †Subject to seasonal availability approx. May to October

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Milk

Number of uses

Pot contains two 280g servings

Net Contents

560g ℮