Persil Ultimate Touch Of Comfort Laundry Detergent 34 Wash 918ml

4.8(88)
£8.00

£8.72/litre

Persil Ultimate Touch Of Comfort Laundry Detergent 34 Wash 918ml
Persil Ultimate Touch of Comfort Washing Liquid Detergent removes tough stains and is infused with an uplifting Comfort fragrance that lasts up to 14 days, leaving your family with fragrant, clean clothes time and time again. The powerful concentrated formula of this Persil washing liquid detergent provides effective stain removal even at low temperatures, and you only need a small dose for a full load of laundry. Wash cold with Persil and save up to 60% on your laundry energy bill*. Plus, the bottle is recyclable and contains recycled plastic. How to use: Simply pour Persil Ultimate Touch of Comfort Washing Liquid Detergent directly into the washing machine drawer or measure using any laundry dosing device. If using a dosing device, place on top and back of load. Wash immediately. Use 27 ml for standard 4-5 kg loads or when washing in soft/medium water; use 40 ml for larger loads or when washing in hard water. Always test the colourfastness of any new coloured clothes before pre-treating with neat liquid. For best results, add Comfort Ultimate Care Fuchsia Passion Fabric Conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. *laundry energy bill saving based on 40°C to 20°C, mixed load cycle
Persil Ultimate Touch of Comfort Washing Liquid Detergent provides your clothes with 14 days of fragranceThis Ultimate laundry liquid removes tough stainsInfused with an uplifting Comfort fragrance, our detergent will keep your laundry smelling fragrant and clean for longerThis Persil washing liquid delivers a powerful concentrated clean in a small doseWash cold, save energy with this laundry liquidOur laundry detergent bottles are recyclable and contain recycled plastic
Pack size: 918ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants. 5-15%: Nonionic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Phosphonates, Soap, Optical brighteners, Enzymes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

918 ℮

