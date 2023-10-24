Garnier Good 6.0 Mochaccino Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Garnier Good 6.0 Mochaccino Brown Permanent H/Dye

Natural Formula: Our 90% natural origin formula* delivers maximum colour results with minimum synthetics. The vegan formula** has been carefully crafted to deliver performance with No ammonia, No silicones for a natural feel, No resorcinol & No alcohol. Benefits: Up to 100% grey coverage, long lasting colour, beautiful tones & highlights, hair feels rejuvenated & healthy looking! Experience the new way to colour your hair at home with our revolutionary non-drip and mess free formula. Choosing Your Perfect Shade: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair. Your hair colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour - check the back of pack. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest. Remember to always do your patch test 48 hours before colouring your hair at home. For Best Results: Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. * The 3% remaining indicted with *** on ingredients list ensure good preservation and sensoriality of the formula. **No animal derived ingredients or by products. ***Instrumental test using shampoo + Hair Drink "Change your hair colour for good with Garnier Good Permanent Hair Dye. Our ultra caring and 90% natural origin formula* is enriched with nourishing Shea Butter and no amonia to deliver our best colour yet. This game-changing formula reveals beautiful highlights and tones, up to 100% grey coverage and long lasting colour. Hair feels rejuvinated and healthy-looking. The rich cream texture and delicate fragrance delivers a truly sensorial experience. Experience the new easy way to colour your hair, with our new non-drip formula which gives you the freedom to move while your colour develops. Vegan formula** and 45% less plastic vs. Garnier Olia hair colour kit *average natural origin of colouring cream, developer, and mask formulas. ** No animal ingredients or by products

Goes well with Blends

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, m-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxytoluene, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Xanthan Gum, Cetearyl Glucoside, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanolv HCl, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage