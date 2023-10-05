We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free Range Eggs Mixed Sized 6 Pack

Tesco Free Range Eggs Mixed Sized 6 Pack

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical egg
Energy
241kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

6 Mixed Weight class A free range eggs
Free Range Eggs. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barns overnight. These free range eggs come from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For more information visit www.rspcassured.org.uk. The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella. More information and hundreds of recipe ideas at egginfo.co.ukMixed Weight Carefully selected from trusted British/Scottish Farms

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6

