The Original Oatly Semi Oat Drink 1 Litre

Oat drink, with added vitamins and minerals. 1.5% fat. The boring side (but very important) We could have written anything we wanted here but instead we wrote this. At least what's inside this carton will feel like an upgrade.

Maybe you’re one of the millions of people who, for years or decades or longer, have used the milk from a cow for their coffee, cooking, baking, and milkshake needs, and now you’re wondering if a plant-based oat drink really can replace old-timey milk in every way imaginable. The answer is totally a yes. As a rule, you can use the same amount you’ve always used, or whenever a recipe says “milk” you just read “oat drink” instead. And this one can be stored for a really long time at room temperature before opening — like really long. The evolutionary progress involved is probably comparable to when they went from square to round wheels on wheel carts, and that’s not us slandering dairy or saying that it never served a purpose. It’s just us saying, “Thanks milk, we’ll take it from here.” What’s Amazing What's not amazing? This is the new and improved version of the first oat drink ever invented so, it's a pretty optimal option for everyday use because it performs like cow's milk but has that plant-based creaminess vibe from oats. There's no added sugar whatsoever, instead it has been fortified with vitamins (D, riboflavin, B12) and calcium and includes 1.5% fat from rapeseed and oats. If you've been buying this product since forever and wonder what's so new and improved about it, it's that it now works in your coffee, your tea and performs even better when cooking or baking. What might be less amazing Unless you don't have strong principles against acidity regulators like the one that helps this product perform just like cow's milk, then nothing is less amazing. On that note, you can be sure there is nothing in this product that isn't absolutely necessary or absolutely approved for consumption. Everything is plant-based and made carefully with you and the planet you live on in mind. Maybe we should have put that up under "What's amazing." Last but not least No dairy, no soy, no nuts, no wordy packaging sides. Okay, scratch that last “no” but we think this drink is just about perfect.

Climate footprint: 0.49 kg CO₂e /kg. Source: CarbonCloud, 11/2022. oatly.com/footprint FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good - Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com

Wow no cow! Free from milk and soya

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Oats 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Iodide), Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)

Allergy Information

Free From: Milk, Soya Contains: Oats

Net Contents

1l

