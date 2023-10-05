We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Piri Piri Half Chicken 880G

Tesco Piri Piri Half Chicken 880G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.82/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1928kJ
460kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
22.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.49g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 810kJ / 193kcal

Slow cooked half chicken in a spicy piri piri marinade with a sachet of lemon and herb piri piri glaze.
Tender & Zingy Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 880G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (85%), Piri Piri Lemon and Herb Glaze [Water, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Comminuted Lemon, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Lemon Zest, Birds Eye Chilli, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Flakes, Rosemary Extract, Parsley], Water, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Herbs, Dried Green Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Trisodium Citrate), Paprika Extract, Lemon Oil, Bird's Eye Chilli Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

880g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here