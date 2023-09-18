We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
SKIN SAINTS COLLAGEN YOUTHFUL DAILY CREAM SPF20 50g

SKIN SAINTS COLLAGEN YOUTHFUL DAILY CREAM SPF20 50g

3.5(2)
Write a review

£4.00

£8.00/100g

SKIN SAINTS CGEN YOUTHFUL DAILY CRM SPF20 50G
Collagen for youthful looking skin. Skin Saints Youthful Daily Care Cream helps restore younger looking skin by hydrating and plumping skin cells.
The name Skin saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
Cruelty Free
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Octocrylene, Squalane, 4-Methylbenzilidene Camphor, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Betaine, PEG-100 Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Niacinamide, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Carbomer, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Panthenol, Parfum (Fragrance), Arginine, Isohexadecane, Cetearyl Glucoside, Allantoin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbitan Oleate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Geraniol, CI 19140

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Massage into clean skin in the morning or as desired.Read instructions fully and retain for future use.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here