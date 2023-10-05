Easy Seriously Thick Bleach Citrus 750Ml

Corrosive Environmentally damaging

This is not a limescale removing product and should not be treated as such. Do not use on wool, silk, coloured or any synthetic pre-treated materials unless approved by manufacturer. Keep away from carpets and soft furnishings. Do not use on cast iron baths, enamel or plated articles or neat on metals surfaces. Always wipe up spillages immediately and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Not suitable for sterilising baby feed equipment. Use only as directed. Protect from frost. Easy Seriously Thick Bleach Citrus. Contains Sodium Hypochlorite and Sodium Hydroxide. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands and exposed skin thoroughly after handling. Avoid release to the environment. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor.