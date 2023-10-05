We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Easy Seriously Thick Bleach Citrus 750Ml

Easy Seriously Thick Bleach Citrus 750Ml

£0.55

£0.73/litre

Easy Seriously Thick Bleach Citrus 750ml WWW.CLEANRIGHT.EUA Charter member
Kills bacteria such as E.coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococcus hirae. Confirmed in laboratory test EN 1276 (2009) after a 5 minute contact time.
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria24hr Germ KillRemoves Stains & Destroys Odours
<5% Anionic Surfactant, <5% Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agent, Disinfectant: Sodium Hypochlorite (4.7g/100g)

750ml ℮

Safe to use with septic tanksDirections for Use: To remove cap: Squeeze at grips and unscrew anti-clockwise.To replace cap: Screw on tightly clockwise until a click is heard. In the toilet: Squirt product around the toilet bowl to remove marks and stains without scrubbing with a brush. Leave on for at least 5 minutes. Keep the toilet seat in the upright position while bleaching the toilet. No needs to flush away. Kills germs, deodorises and leaves a clean fresh smell. Drains & Plugholes: Squirt neat to kill germs, remove stains and eliminate unpleasant smells. Leave on for at least 5 minutes. Sinks, basins, work surfaces, chopping boards, baths, floors: Use a solution of 200ml of bleach to 5 litres of water. Leave on for at least 5 minutes. Rinse after use. Fabric stain removal: Use 20ml per 5 litres of water. Soak for 15 minutes then rinse thoroughly.

