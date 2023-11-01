We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Cookies & Cream Cheesecake 2x90g

3.5(10)
£3.75

£2.08/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot
Energy
790kJ
188kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Cookie flavoured cheesecake sat on digestive biscuit base finished with chocolate sauceWhat are Macros?Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
11g Protein*188 Kcal*24g Carbs*5g Fat**Per pot
Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of cheesecakes that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome.
Food to FuelMacro Counted!Tasty Biscuit BaseHigh Protein
Pack size: 180G
High Protein

Ingredients

Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (33%) (Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt), Reduced Fat Greek Style Yogurt (18%) (Milk), Sugar, Whey Protein (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Milk, Oatmeal, Water, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Rice Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Hydroxide, Lactic Acid), Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

