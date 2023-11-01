The Gym Kitchen Cookies & Cream Cheesecake 2x90g

Cookie flavoured cheesecake sat on digestive biscuit base finished with chocolate sauce What are Macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

11g Protein* 188 Kcal* 24g Carbs* 5g Fat* *Per pot

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of cheesecakes that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome.

Food to Fuel Macro Counted! Tasty Biscuit Base High Protein

Pack size: 180G

High Protein

Ingredients

Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (33%) (Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt), Reduced Fat Greek Style Yogurt (18%) (Milk), Sugar, Whey Protein (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Milk, Oatmeal, Water, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Rice Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Hydroxide, Lactic Acid), Tapioca Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮