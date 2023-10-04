We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bulldog Peppermint & Eucalyptus Grooming Kit
Bulldog Peppermint & Eucalyptus Grooming Kit

Bulldog Peppermint & Eucalyptus Grooming Kit

Vegan

Bulldog P/mint & Euc Grooming Kit World Land Trust™Carton - Carbon - Balancewww.carbonbalancedprinter.comRegistration No. CBP2230Did you know?Recycled & Recyclable Plastic BottleThis bottle is made using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Recycle with cap on after use. Please check locally.Recycle TubeOur tubes contain >62% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and >27% plant-based plastic made with renewable sugarcane material. Recycle after use. Please check locally.
Shower GelGently cleansesFace WashCleanses & refreshesMoisturiserAll day hydration
At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our Original and Peppermint & Eucalyptus Grooming Kit contains three of our best selling products designed to help you look and feel your best..
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible source, FSC® C023337, www.fsc.org
Start your day rightWith Natural Origin Ingredients100% Natural Fragrance

Ingredients

Peppermint & Eucalyptus Shower Gel - Aqua (Water, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Glycerin, Sodium chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium methyl Cleay! Taurate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Petasalum Sorbate, A blend of natural ingredients., Original Face Wash - Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-glucoside, Aloe Barbadenss Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Godium Bury Arconate, Aybtes/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride. Socium Hydroxide Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Dendroacetic act, Limonene, Citric Acid, A blend of natural ingredients, Original Moisturiser - Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leal Juice, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoy Gutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Uinsiool, Citronsic, Geraniol, Citral, Citric Acid, Sodium hydroxide

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: WashStep 2: CleanseStep 3: MoisturisePeppermint & Eucalyptus Shower GelDirections: Lather on wet skin and rinse.Original Face WashDirections: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.Original MoisturiserDirections: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.

