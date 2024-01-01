We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gosh Moroccan Spiced Falafel 171G

£2.20

£12.86/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Portion (4x19g falafel):
Energy
715kJ
171kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Falafel made with chickpeas, red pepper, apricot and dates - simply blended with Moroccan spices and baked.Check us out for more naturally delicious recipe ideas... GOSHFOOD.COM
At Gosh! We only ever use 100% natural ingredients in our tasty, plant-based food. No nasties, fakeries or artificial preservatives! All we do is use the best ingredients from mother nature and create a flavour sensation that's ready for you to eat....That's why we're naturally delicious!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-001
Naturally DeliciousReady to eat100% plant basedHigh in fibreChilli rating - Mildly Spiced - 1Suitable for vegansKosher - KLBD, SKA
Pack size: 171G
High in fibre

Ingredients

Chickpeas¹ (49%), Red Pepper² (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Potato Flake, Apricots³ (4%) (Dried Apricots, Rice Flour), Dates (3%) (Dried Dates, Rice Flour), Water, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Parsley, Ground Cinnamon, White Pepper, Chilli Flakes, (¹, ², ³ Origin: EU and non-EU)

Allergy Information

Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 2 portions

Net Contents

171g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make colourful veggie kebabs with our falafel by simply adding to skewers with colourful veggies & roast until cooked.

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

