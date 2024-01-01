Gosh Moroccan Spiced Falafel 171G

Falafel made with chickpeas, red pepper, apricot and dates - simply blended with Moroccan spices and baked. Check us out for more naturally delicious recipe ideas... GOSHFOOD.COM

At Gosh! We only ever use 100% natural ingredients in our tasty, plant-based food.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-001

Naturally Delicious Ready to eat 100% plant based High in fibre Chilli rating - Mildly Spiced - 1 Suitable for vegans Kosher - KLBD, SKA

Pack size: 171G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Chickpeas¹ (49%), Red Pepper² (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Potato Flake, Apricots³ (4%) (Dried Apricots, Rice Flour), Dates (3%) (Dried Dates, Rice Flour), Water, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Parsley, Ground Cinnamon, White Pepper, Chilli Flakes, (¹, ², ³ Origin: EU and non-EU)

Allergy Information

Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 2 portions

Net Contents

171g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make colourful veggie kebabs with our falafel by simply adding to skewers with colourful veggies & roast until cooked.

