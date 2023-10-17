Heinz Peppa Pig Pasta Shapes Snap Pots 4X190g

Pasta shapes in tomato sauce with iron and vitamin D

Our delicious Heinz pasta shapes have been bringing smiles to mealtimes for generations. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, this pasta tastes perfect on toast or with a jacket potato and is just the ticket for kids and grown-ups alike. They don't just taste great but are nutritious too; enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development, naturally low in fat and sugar, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. ‘Cos when it comes to the food you love… well, it has to be Heinz. Heinz Snap Pots. Just the right amount for pasta shapes on toast, but without the mess and hassle - so fast you'll be waiting for your toaster to catch up! Iron supports normal cognitive development. Vitamin D supports normal bone development. 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. © 2022 ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd/Hasbro Licensed by: Hasbro eOne

Shaped pasta in a juicy tomato sauce 1 of Your 5 a Day No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians Low Sugar

Pack size: 760G

Iron supports normal cognitive development Vitamin D supports normal bone development

Ingredients

Pasta Shapes (46%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (42%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Colour - Paprika Extract, Acid - Citric Acid, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

May contain Egg.

Number of uses

Servings per pot - 1

Net Contents

4 x 190g ℮

Additives