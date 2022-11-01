The Original Oatly No Sugars Oat Drink 1L

Oat drink, with added vitamins and minerals. The boring side (but very important) If this side bores you, please read no further Flip the carton around and have a wonderful day. Otherwise, please do enjoy. Before we wrote this sentence, there was a lot of empty space on the side of this package and we didn't know what to do with it really so we just started writing this sentence and then continued writing more until we had written enough words in this space that there was no more space left to write anymore and now it looks like a much better package but unfortunately you have been granted nothing of value to read. Time to open this package and try what's inside I guess.

No Sugars? Really? Our brand new oat drink contains no sugars, granting us the legal freedom to call it No Sugars Oat Drink which we obviously did. But since we strive to be transparent in everything we do, we put quotation marks around the “No” because we’d like to call your attention to how oats actually work. When they enter your body, the carbohydrates are broken down into sugars. Easy now, this is completely normal and happens to all food containing starch, like potatoes and pasta, for example. Added sugar, however, is a different story. That’s something you should eat less of unless you’re watching a tearjerker on your sofa after breaking up with that special someone and are in need of urgent comfort. But wait, does this mean our “ordinary” unflavored oat drinks have added sugar? Not at all. In those, some of the carbs are already broken down into sugars at the factory. With this product, you have to do some of the work yourself, but in return, you get a less sweet taste, which we think you might enjoy if a less sweet taste is your “thing.”

We would like to be crystal clear about one thing. We’re not a perfect company—not even close. However, our intentions are true. Which is why we ask that you judge us on our actions—the things we do to contribute to humanity and the planet—and not solely on all the pretty words crafted to make this website sound cool. Our goal is to always deliver products that have maximum nutritional value and minimal environmental impact. We promise that our drive to help people enhance their lives and contribute to the long-term future of the planet will always come before the reckless pursuit of profit. We strive to produce the most sustainable, responsible products on the market and are continually looking for ways to make our products even better.

Climate footprint: 0.47 kg CO₂e /kg. Source: CarbonCloud, 11/2022. oatly.com/footprint FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047 Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good - Thank you for choosing a good package. It is made mainly from plant-based materials. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com

Water, Oats 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Iodide), Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)

Free From: Milk, Soya Contains: Oats

