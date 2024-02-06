Crosta & Mollica Margherita Pizzetta 2 x 218g

2 Pizzetta Margherita Tomato, Mozzarella & Sicilian Oregano

To make pizzas as authentic and delicious as any pizzeria in Italy, our starting point has always been the base. From a 'mother dough' starter, we create sourdough pizza bases in the traditional Neapolitan style. After slow-proving for 24 hours, we fire them in a wood oven before we add our toppings by hand. In Italy, few things matter more than good food. It's a deep-rooted belief in the power of food to bring people together, a belief we share at Crosta & Mollica. 'Altogether Itali&n'

Not Suitable for Vegetarians.

Great taste 2019 Slow Proved & Wood Fired

Pack size: 436G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (19%) (Cow's Milk), Water, Tomato (8%), Tomato Puree (8%), Sunflower Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano D.O.P. Cheese (Cow's Milk, Non-Vegetarian Rennet), Salt, Olive Oil, Sicilian Oregano (0.05%), Yeast

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Net Contents

2 x 218g ℮