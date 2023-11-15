MONDAY Brunette Dry Shampoo 200ml

Flammable

AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT ENTERS EYES, RINSE WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. DO NOT USE IN CONFINED AREAS AND DO NOT INHALE SPRAY, STOP USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE OUT OF DIRECT SUNLIGHT. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED, KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C / 122°F. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED, AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH EYES, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. DO NOT USE HEAR OR PLACE CAN ON POLISHED OR PAINTED SURFACES, DO NOT USE IN CONFINED SPACES. DO NOT BREATHE SPRAY. INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS MAY BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN