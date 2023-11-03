We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Caster Oil Stly/Ltn 237Ml

4.7(485)
£13.00

£5.48/100ml

This precious oil based lotion protects while restoring moisture and lustrous shine to dull, damaged or chemically processed hair. Perfect for those who regularly color, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as coily, curly or wavy natural styles. Nutrient-rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Fair Trade Shea Butter and stimulating Peppermint combine in an ultra-moisturizing formula. Hair is strong and healthy.Squeeze a small amount into hands, and apply to damp or dry hair starting from ends and working up to roots. Do not rinse out. Dry naturally or blow dry as usual.Shea Moisture's Story: Shea Moisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honor her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. With every purchase you show support of our mission to reinvest back in our communities.
This range is perfect for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat style their hair. As well as being suited for those who have coily, curly or wavy natural styles.This oil based lotion helps to protect dull, damaged or chemically processed hair while restoring moisture and shine.Nutrient-rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Fair Trade Shea Butter and stimulating Peppermint combine in an ultra-moisturizing formula.All Shea Moisture hair products contain fair trade shea butter from Ghana.This range is Sulphate and Silicone Free.With every purchase you show support of our mission to reinvest back in our communities.
Pack size: 237ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Inulin (Chicory Root), Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Parfum, Behentrimonium Chloride, Stearyl Dihydroxypropyldimonium Oligosaccharides, Behenyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Glyceryl Caprylate, Glycerin, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Polyglyceryl-3 Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG Propyl Silanetriol, Panthenol, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Diheptyl Succinate, Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, Acetic Acid, Sodium Phytate, Beta Glucan, Niacin, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Yeast Extract, Dehydroacetic Acid, Glyceryl Undecylenate, Phenoxyethanol, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

237 ℮

Preparation and Usage

Squeeze a small amount in to hands, and apply to damp or dry hair starting from ends and working up to roots. Do not rinse out. Dry naturally or blow dry as usual.

