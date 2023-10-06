We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Big Orange Pots Of Joy 350G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Big Orange Pots Of Joy 350G

£3.00

£0.86/100g

Smooth Orange Flavoured Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Big Pots of Joy Chocolate Orange Dessert is a chocolate lovers heaven. Smooth and Creamy Cadbury milk chocolate dessert that’s made to share.
Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
Bigger Pot, Made to ShareSmooth & Creamy Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate Infused with Orange Flavour
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Water, Milk Chocolate (18%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifiers (E471), Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Natural Orange Flavouring, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.

Number of uses

This pot contains approx. 6 x 58g servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

