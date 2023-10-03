We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Derma Skin Clear Chemical Exfoliator 40Ml

NIVEA Derma Skin Clear Chemical Exfoliator 40ml
Want to gain back control over your skin? The NIVEA Derma Clear Skin Exfoliator comes with a highly concentrated formulation of 8% Salicylic & Glycolic Acid and Niacinamide. It stimulates the removal and renewal of old, damaged skin cells and clears out pores - proven to visibly reduce blemishes and prevent their reappearance. Visibly clearer skin in just 7 days.
Visibly clearer skin in 7 daysClears skin complexion in just 7 daysRefines skin complexionVisibly reduces and prevents reappearance of blemishesSupports your skin's natural renewal process8% Salicylic Acid + Glycolic Acid + NiacinamideClinically testedAnti-bacterialVegan formula - no animal-derived ingredients
Pack size: 40ML

Aqua, Glycolic Acid, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Tapioca Starch, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Gluconolactone, PEG-40 Stearate, PEG-150 Distearate, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Pantolactone, Xanthan Gum, Trisodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Made in Germany

40ml ℮

