We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
English Cheesecake Company Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake Sundaes 2X87.5G

English Cheesecake Company Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake Sundaes 2X87.5G

3(1)
Write a review

£3.75

£2.14/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 87.5g pot contains*
Energy
1231kJ
294kcal
14.7%of the reference intake
Fat
19.2g

high

27.4%of the reference intake
Saturates
8g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.1g

medium

21.2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6.3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Eng C/Cake Cmpny L/Biscf C/cake Sundaes 2x87.5g Masters of All Things CheesecakeTo see the full range visit englishcheesecake.com"This tastes so creamy, utterly indulgent"Try it for yourself and tell us what you think!
With delicious lotus biscoff spread and crumb on our crunchy biscuit baseHand Finished ToppingsCreamy CheesecakeCrunchy Biscuit BaseSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 175G

Ingredients

Non-Dairy Cream (30%) [Lentil Protein Preparation (Water, 1.1% Lentil Protein), Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavours, Salt, Colourant (Beta-Carotene)], Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream, Permeate, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Bacterial Starter Culture], Lotus Original Caramelised Biscuit Spread (22%) [Original Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid)], Caramelised Biscuit (11%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm (RSPO Certified), Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent; E500, Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon], Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring (0.1%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate (E202))

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg, Nuts and Sulphites. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

2 x 87.5g ℮

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here