Scratch Chicken Pad Thai 380G

Flat rice noodles and pulled chicken breast with a Pad Thai sauce, served with mixed vegetables. A varied and balanced diet combined with adequate exercise is the basis of a healthy lifestyle.

Energy: This meal is high in vitamin B3, which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Energy 2/5 a day Enjoy hot Under 350 calories High in protein Fortified with vitamin B3

Pack size: 380G

High in protein

Ingredients

Vegetables (39%) (Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, Spring Greens, Red Peppers, Spring Onion), Cooked Noodles (32%) (Rice, Tapioca Starch, Water), Cooked Pulled Chicken (16%) (Chicken, Salt, Water), Pad Thai Sauce (13%) (Water, Brown Sugar, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Low Sodium Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol, Sugar), Tamarind Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Chilli Powder), Chilli, Added Vitamins & Minerals: Zinc, Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory which also handles Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g ℮