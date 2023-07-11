We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

S & B Japanese Golden Curry Mix in Block 92g

S & B Japanese Golden Curry Mix in Block 92g

£2.75

£2.99/100g

Japanese curry mix in block
Centrepiece of the flavour of S&B Golden Curry.
Perfect for an authentic katsu curryChilli rating - hot - 2
Pack size: 92G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Curry Powder 9, 5% (Turmeric, Coriander, Pepper, Cumin, Fenugreek, Orange Peel, Paprika, Spices), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E627, E631, Colour: E150a, Spices (Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Garlic, Celery Seed, Mustard), Malic Acid

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery, Mustard, Wheat

Produce of

Product of Japan

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

92g

Preparation and Usage

Suggestion of Ingredients (5 Servings)Sliced onions 200g, Oil 1 tbsp., Golden Curry Mix 1 carton (92g), Water 720ml1 Stir-fry sliced onions with oil in a large saucepan on medium heat for approx. 5 min.2 Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until ingredients are tender, approx. 15 min.3 Turn the heat off, break S & B Golden Curry Mix into pieces and add them to the saucepan. Stir until sauce mixes are completely melted. Simmer approx. 5 min., stirring constantly.4 Serve hot over rice and Katsu.

