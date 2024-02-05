Love Raw Peanut Caramel M:Lk Chocolate 40G

Love Raw Peanut Caramel M:Lk Chocolate 40G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£3.75/100g

Vegan

Soft Nougat, Caramel & Roasted Peanuts Coated in a Plant-based Chocolate Couverture
"So we had this crazy idea: make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like, that's us on the front the idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our thy kitchen, try it, we think you'll love it."
Plant BasedThe Plant-Based Chocolate BrandKosher parve yoshonSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

Caramel (27%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Shea Oil, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Carob Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Salt, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Mono-Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Plant Based Couverture Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Tiger Nut Powder, Resistant Dextrin, Emulsifiers (Rapeseed Lecithin), Natural Flavourings], Roasted Peanut Paste (14%), Oat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Roasted Peanuts (7%), Peanut Flour, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Natural Flavouring, Native Starch, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Milk, Soya and other Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients listed in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

(Servings per pack: 1)

Net Contents

40g ℮

View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here