Soreen Lift Bars Blueberry 4 Pack 168g

4 individually wrapped blueberry flavoured soft baked bars

Satisfy your cravings with flavour that boosts you! Delicious blueberry flavoured soft bakes are a source of naturally occurring vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Soreen Lift Bar multipacks are a perfect anytime snack whether you are on the go, at the gym or at home with a cup of tea.

At Soreen we believe good nutrition should taste great. We put smiles on faces with our delicious snacks to keep the nation going.

133 kcal Naturally Occurring Vitamin B12 Low in Fat Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan Suitable for vegetarians and vegans Tasty swap for cereal bars or chocolate bars 4 individually wrapped Blueberry flavoured cake bars

Pack size: 168G

Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue

Low in Fat

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Blueberry Nuggets (7%) (Sugar, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Oat Fibres, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Anthocyanin, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate), Maize Starch, Apple Purée, Malted Barley Flour, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Yest

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 42g ℮