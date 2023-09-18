We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Soreen Lift Bars Blueberry 4 Pack 168g

Soreen Lift Bars Blueberry 4 Pack 168g

£2.25

£1.34/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 42g loafbar:
Energy
564kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1343kJ

4 individually wrapped blueberry flavoured soft baked bars
Satisfy your cravings with flavour that boosts you!Delicious blueberry flavoured soft bakes are a source of naturally occurring vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.Soreen Lift Bar multipacks are a perfect anytime snack whether you are on the go, at the gym or at home with a cup of tea.
At Soreen we believe good nutrition should taste great. We put smiles on faces with our delicious snacks to keep the nation going.
133 kcalNaturally Occurring Vitamin B12Low in FatVegetarian Society Approved - VeganSuitable for vegetarians and vegansTasty swap for cereal bars or chocolate bars4 individually wrapped Blueberry flavoured cake bars
Pack size: 168G
Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolismVitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue
Low in Fat

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Blueberry Nuggets (7%) (Sugar, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Oat Fibres, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Anthocyanin, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate), Maize Starch, Apple Purée, Malted Barley Flour, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Yest

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 42g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

