L'or. Espresso Caramel Ground Coffee 10 Pack 52G

Flavoured Ground Coffee in Capsules. www.ra.org

This Espresso Caramel has a subtle taste and intriguing caramel notes which bring a new dimension to the Espresso experience. Our L'OR Coffee Artists have created a delicious blend by combining perfectly roasted coffee beans with a delicate, dark caramel flavour for a perfectly balanced drink. L'OR is about delivering a captivating pleasure created just for you. Our espresso capsules are made from aluminum to provide you with an espresso that has a truly unforgettable taste. Aluminum is known to effectively preserve the aroma and the flavours of the coffee and now enables you to enjoy the intense taste of a L’OR espresso for a unique experience.

Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure.

Package in a protective atmosphere. Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C021442 Compatible with Nespresso®* Original Coffee Machines *Trademark used is of a third party, not related to Jacobs Douwe Egberts / Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts ZA Pty Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU Pty Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts NZ.

Flavours Collection Flavoured Ground Coffee Wonf Velvety - Luscious - Subtle Caramel

Pack size: 52G

Ingredients

Ground Coffee**, Flavouring, **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Number of uses

10 Capsules

Net Contents

52g ℮

Preparation and Usage