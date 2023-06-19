We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Maggi Sweet "n" Sticky BBQ Seasoning & Cooking Bag 41g
image 1 of Maggi Sweet "n" Sticky BBQ Seasoning & Cooking Bag 41gimage 2 of Maggi Sweet "n" Sticky BBQ Seasoning & Cooking Bag 41g

Maggi Sweet "n" Sticky BBQ Seasoning & Cooking Bag 41g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£0.70

£1.71/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of our Meal Suggestion contains:
Energy
2284kJ
546kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
24.0g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

low

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.9g

low

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

low

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1538kJ

Recipe mix for barbecue chicken.Full recipe available at maggi.co.ukFor other authentic and delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
What’s Cooking? Juicy BBQ Chicken DrumsticksMaggi Sweet ‘n’ Sticky Juicy BBQ Chicken* Drumsticks makes it easy to prepare a crispy BBQ Chicken meal in the oven. Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty herbs and spices, including warming ginger and citrusy coriander, the mix of barbeque spices in our special juicy cooking bag which allows you to make your meal in an effortless way, allows your chicken to roast until tender in its juices leaving an appetising aroma that will bring your family to the dining table. You can also be assured that we use no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in this recipe.To make a 2 of your 5 a day meal, why not make your BBQ Chicken with homemade potato wedges, sugar snap peas and corn on the cob? For the recipe visit maggi.co.uk*Chicken not included
Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, delicious and nutritionally balanced food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Maggi believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. We cook the difference with ingredients you know and love. With a little bit of you, and a little bit of Maggi.If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Sticky BBQ Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Butter Chicken?
Reg Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Sweet 'n' stickyNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 41G

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetables (Tomato (6.3%), Onion), Corn Starch, Salt, Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Ginger (0.6%), Black Pepper (0.2%), Cumin, Coriander (0.1%), Cinnamon), Acid (Citric Acid), Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Contains Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Oil

Allergy Information

May contain: Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Net Contents

41g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make it JuicyIncludes Seasoning & Cooking BagSimply add: Chicken drumsticks + VegetablesWhat's Cooking?Juicy BBQ Chicken Drumsticks!Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty herbs and spices, including warming ginger and citrusy coriander.Method60 min. Serves 41 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Place the 8 x 100g chicken drumsticks into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag.2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix together by gently massaging the seasoning into the ingredients. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.3 Cook for 55-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with potato wedges, corn on the cob and sugar snap peas-see our serving suggestion below.Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.Meal Suggestion 2 of your 5 a day††For 2 of your 5 a day serve with potato wedges, corn on the cob and sugar snap peasYour Shopping List:8 chicken drumsticks1 tbsp. vegetable oil3 medium potatoes4 large corn on the cob200g sugar snap peasTips for BalanceFor a lower fat alternative, swap the 8 drumsticks for 4 chicken breasts.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Packet Sauces, Mixes & Cook in a Bag

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here