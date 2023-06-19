Maggi Sweet "n" Sticky BBQ Seasoning & Cooking Bag 41g

Recipe mix for barbecue chicken. Full recipe available at maggi.co.uk For other authentic and delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk

What’s Cooking? Juicy BBQ Chicken Drumsticks Maggi Sweet ‘n’ Sticky Juicy BBQ Chicken* Drumsticks makes it easy to prepare a crispy BBQ Chicken meal in the oven. Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty herbs and spices, including warming ginger and citrusy coriander, the mix of barbeque spices in our special juicy cooking bag which allows you to make your meal in an effortless way, allows your chicken to roast until tender in its juices leaving an appetising aroma that will bring your family to the dining table. You can also be assured that we use no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in this recipe. To make a 2 of your 5 a day meal, why not make your BBQ Chicken with homemade potato wedges, sugar snap peas and corn on the cob? For the recipe visit maggi.co.uk *Chicken not included

Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, delicious and nutritionally balanced food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®. Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Maggi believes in the power of cooking to empower, inspire and bring communities together. We cook the difference with ingredients you know and love. With a little bit of you, and a little bit of Maggi. If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Sticky BBQ Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Butter Chicken?

Reg Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Sweet 'n' sticky No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 41G

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetables (Tomato (6.3%), Onion), Corn Starch, Salt, Herbs and Spices (Paprika, Ginger (0.6%), Black Pepper (0.2%), Cumin, Coriander (0.1%), Cinnamon), Acid (Citric Acid), Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Contains Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Oil

Allergy Information

May contain: Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Net Contents

41g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Make it Juicy Includes Seasoning & Cooking Bag Simply add: Chicken drumsticks + Vegetables What's Cooking? Juicy BBQ Chicken Drumsticks! Roasted in a tempting blend of tasty herbs and spices, including warming ginger and citrusy coriander. Method 60 min. Serves 4 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Place the 8 x 100g chicken drumsticks into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag. 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix together by gently massaging the seasoning into the ingredients. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks. 3 Cook for 55-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with potato wedges, corn on the cob and sugar snap peas-see our serving suggestion below. Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function. Meal Suggestion 2 of your 5 a day† †For 2 of your 5 a day serve with potato wedges, corn on the cob and sugar snap peas Your Shopping List: 8 chicken drumsticks 1 tbsp. vegetable oil 3 medium potatoes 4 large corn on the cob 200g sugar snap peas Tips for Balance For a lower fat alternative, swap the 8 drumsticks for 4 chicken breasts.

Additives