Wilkinson Sword Intuitive Body Wax Box Kit
Wilkinson Sword Oh my Body Intuitive Wax Box a 3 step routine for up to 28 days of silky-smooth skin. Includes a cooling water prep, no-heat wax strips and a nourishing post-wax oil. Made with 96% natural origin ingredients.- Easy to use 3-step routine- Everything you need in one box: 30ml cooling water, x40 no-heat wax strips and 15ml post wax oil- Made with 96% natural origin ingredients, including a touch of Hemp seed (wax), Calendula and Almond Oils (post-wax oil)- Effective even on short hair- Up to 28 days of silky smooth skin
Easy to use 3-step routineEverything you need in one boxMade with 96% natural origin ingredients

Preparation and Usage

Only use the products on clean, dry and healthy skin.Step 1 - Prepare: massage the Cooling Water thoroughly and let it absorb completely (at least 1min).Step 2 - Remove: for best results, the hairs should be 2-5mm long. Slowly pull the wax strips apart. If they are too stiff, warm them briefly between your hands. Place the strip on the skin & smooth it repeatedly in the direction of hair growth. Stretch your skin and pull the wax strip off as quickly as possible parallel to the skin and against the direction of hair growth. Use the same strip repeatedly until it no longer sticks to the skin.Step 3 - Care: apply the post wax oil to your skin. It moisturizes your skin and removes wax residues.
