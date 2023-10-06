We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Belgian Buns

Tesco 2 Belgian Buns

4(1)
£1.50

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun (99g)
Energy
1527kJ
364kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543kJ / 367kcal

2 Soft buns swirled with sultanas and a lemon curd filling, topped with soft icing and half a glacé cherry.
Sweet & Fruity A soft, sweet bun swirled with lemon curd and sultanas. Our soft, sweet Belgian Buns are swirled with a smooth lemon curd filling and juicy sultanas. Hand finished with icing and half a glacé cherry.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Sultanas (9%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Cherry, Milk Sugar, Dried Egg, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, E471, E472e, Polysorbate 60), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colours (Lutein, Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin, Plant Carotenes), Maize Starch, Lemon Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Acetic Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Whey Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Carrot Concentrate, Aronia Concentrate, Vitamin A.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

199g

