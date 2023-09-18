Reese's Peanut Butter Advent Calendar 248g

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.

Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023