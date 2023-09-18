We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reese's Peanut Butter Advent Calendar 248g

Reese's Peanut Butter Advent Calendar 248g

£6.00

£2.42/100g

Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Crème Center (40%) Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Crème (40%) in a White Chocolate Flavour Coating (60%)
Mixture of Milk & White Cups + 1 x White 2 Cup
Anything but ordinaryDreaming of a peanut butter filled Christmas...
Pack size: 248G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Net Contents

248g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.

Anything but ordinaryDreaming of a peanut butter filled Christmas...
Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures x 15 Units inside (approx.)White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39gWhite Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures x 8 Units inside (approx.)

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya* Lecithin, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy2221kJ
-531kcal
Fat28g
of which saturates12g
Carbohydrate60g
of which sugars55g
Protein9.4g
Salt0.66g

