The Foraging Fox Avocado & Lemon Mayonnaise 240G

Product Description
- The Foraging Fox Avocado & Lemon Mayo 240g
- Mayo just had a makeover!
- This light and zesty mayo takes any meal to the next level. From salads, sandwiches & roasts to the perfect dip for your chip - you name it, we've got it covered! Drizzle, dip or dollop to elevate the everyday into extraordinary!
- Full of flavour made with locally sourced ingredients 100% natural better for you better for everyone
- Great taste 2019
- Healthy food - Best of Health Awards 2019
- No Added Sugar
- Natural Ingredients
- Cage Free Eggs
- Gluten and Dairy Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil (64%), Avocado Oil (11.5%), Free Range Pasteurised Egg Yolk (10.5%) (Egg Yolk, Salt), Water, Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Concentrated Lemon Juice (1%)
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place.Refrigerate after opening & enjoy within 4 weeks. For Best Before date, see cap.
Produce of
UK made
Number of uses
16 servings per jar, Serving size: 1tbsp/15g
Name and address
- The Foraging Fox Ltd,
- Huckletree West,
- 191 Wood Ln,
- London,
- W12 7FP,
- UK.
Return to
- The Foraging Fox Ltd,
- Huckletree West,
- 191 Wood Ln,
- London,
- W12 7FP,
- UK.
- www.foragingfox.com
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 15g
|Energy
|2948kJ
|442kJ
|-
|717kcal
|108kcal
|Fat
|78.7g
|11.8g
|of which Saturates
|8.7g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.0g