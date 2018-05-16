We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Foraging Fox Avocado & Lemon Mayonnaise 240G

Product Description

  • The Foraging Fox Avocado & Lemon Mayo 240g
  • Mayo just had a makeover!
  • This light and zesty mayo takes any meal to the next level. From salads, sandwiches & roasts to the perfect dip for your chip - you name it, we've got it covered! Drizzle, dip or dollop to elevate the everyday into extraordinary!
  • Full of flavour made with locally sourced ingredients 100% natural better for you better for everyone
  • Great taste 2019
  • Healthy food - Best of Health Awards 2019
  • No Added Sugar
  • Natural Ingredients
  • Cage Free Eggs
  • Gluten and Dairy Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (64%), Avocado Oil (11.5%), Free Range Pasteurised Egg Yolk (10.5%) (Egg Yolk, Salt), Water, Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Concentrated Lemon Juice (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold.

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.Refrigerate after opening & enjoy within 4 weeks. For Best Before date, see cap.

Produce of

UK made

Number of uses

16 servings per jar, Serving size: 1tbsp/15g

Name and address

  • The Foraging Fox Ltd,
  • Huckletree West,
  • 191 Wood Ln,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP,
  • UK.

  • www.foragingfox.com

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 15g
Energy2948kJ442kJ
-717kcal108kcal
Fat78.7g11.8g
of which Saturates8.7g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.0g