Olay Niacinamide 24 Fragrance Free Night Cream Moisturiser 50ml

Olay Niacinamide 24 F/F Night Cream 50ml

Fine lines and wrinkles? It is never too early to start preventing them, it is never too late to start reducing them! Try Olay Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E night moisturiser: designed to penetrate up to 10 layers deep into the skins surface and combining the strength of 99% pure Niacinamide with the proven anti-oxidant protection of Vitamin E. Shea Butter adds to a rich hydrating texture for an ultra-luxe nighttime self-care experience. This night cream ensures all day hydration and visible results: after 1 night, your skin is smoother & appears rejuvinated; after 14 nights, firmness & elasticity are visibly improved. Experience the age defying power of Olay's Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E!

Night Face Cream With 99% Pure Niacinamide, Vitamin E & Shea Butter Skin is smoother & appears rejuvenated in 1 night Enhanced with Shea Butter for a rich yet quick-absorbing texture After 14 nights, skin is visibly firmer and fine lines & wrinkles appear reduced Penetrates deep in the skin surface to help activate cell renewal Fragrance Free, Dermatologist & Clinically Tested Rich & quick absorbing. Non-greasy & non-comedogenic

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Isohexadecane, Zea Mays Starch, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Shea Butter, Cetyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethiconol, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, PEG-100 Stearate, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage