Tesco Finest 30 Pigs In Blankets 630g (Serves 15)

30 Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked, dry cured streaky bacon rashers.

Delicious pork cocktail sausages hand rolled in apple wood smoked streaky bacon perfect for festive entertaining. A timeless classic that can be enjoyed hot with your celebration meal or cold as part of a buffet. Serves 15. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 630G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (76%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), White Pepper, Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Streaky Bacon (24%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Net Contents

630g e