Tesco Finest 30 Pigs In Blankets 630g (Serves 15)

Tesco Finest 30 Pigs In Blankets 630g (Serves 15)

£10.00

£1.59/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 cocktail sausage wraps
Energy
429kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

high

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1339kJ / 323kcal

30 Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked, dry cured streaky bacon rashers.
Delicious pork cocktail sausages hand rolled in apple wood smoked streaky bacon perfect for festive entertaining. A timeless classic that can be enjoyed hot with your celebration meal or cold as part of a buffet. Serves 15.This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 630G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (76%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), White Pepper, Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Streaky Bacon (24%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Net Contents

630g e

