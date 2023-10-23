We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Crunchie Celebration Cake

£15.00

£15.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/14th Cake (66g)
Energy
1235kJ
295kcal
15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1850kJ/

Honeycomb flavour sponge cake layered with a honeycomb flavour filling, covered with milk chocolate and decorated with milk chocolate coated honeycomb pieces, milk chocolate chunks and honeycomb pieces.
Whether it is to share with friends, or you fancy an afternoon treat, reach for a delicious Cadbury Crunchie celebration Chocolate Cake. Delicious honeycomb flavour sponge, with a honeycomb flavour filling, enrobed in Cadbury milk chocolate, and decorated with honeycomb pieces. Our Crunchie whole cake is the perfect treat for an indulgent dessert at family get-togethers, an afternoon snack with a cup of tea, or for bringing into work for leaving parties. This large cake is ready to serve, so you can simply cut it up and enjoy!
Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelēz International groupAll trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelēz International group
Suitable for vegetariansReady to eat cakeServes 14Covered in Cadbury Milk Chocolate & honeycomb piecesPerfect for a teatime treat and sharing with friends and family

Ingredients

Honeycomb Flavour Filling (26%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471)], Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Sugar, Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (5%) [Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Honeycomb Pieces (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Vegetable Oils (Shea, Palm), Stabiliser (E414), Sugar, Honey, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)], Milk Chocolate Chunks (3%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Humectant (Glycerol), Honeycomb Pieces (2%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Palm), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)], Soya Flour, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings (contain Barley), Colours (Paprika Extract, Carotenes)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Serving tip: Remove the cake from all packaging and place on to a serving plate. Cut with a sharp knife dipped in hot water and dried.

