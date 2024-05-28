New
Tesco 6 Lamb Leg Steaks 600g

£9.65

£16.08/kg

This product is available for delivery and collection from 29/05/2024 until 18/06/2024

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical steak
Energy
647kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 647kJ / 155kcal

Lamb leg steaks.
From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.FROM TRUSTED FARMS A prime cut selected for flavour and tenderness
Pack size: 600G

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

Preparation and Usage

Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking. 

