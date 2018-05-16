We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haagen Dazs Pierre Herme Macaron Collection 4X95ml

Haagen Dazs Pierre Herme Macaron Collection 4X95ml
£5.35
£14.08/litre

Product Description

  • Strawberry and raspberry dairy ice cream with raspberry sauce, and macaron pieces (86) coloured with sweet potato and carrot concentrates. Dairy ice cream with chocolate (6%), with salted dark chocolate (0.4%) sauce, and macaron pieces (8%) coloured with cocoa powder.
  • x2 Strawberry and raspberry dairy ice cream with raspberry sauce and macaron pieces (10%).
  • x2 Dairy ice cream with chocolate (5.8%), with salted dark chocolate (0.4%) sauce and macaron pieces (10%).
  • A recipe collaboration with the legendary brand, Pierre Hermé, reinterpreting France's most classic dessert, the macaron.
  • Perfect for sharing or when you’re not sure which flavour to have, indulge with Double Chocolate Ganache and dive into vibrant Strawberry & Raspberry to discover a world of flavour like no other. Don’t hold back with Häagen-Dazs.
  • For Double Chocolate Ganache, we swirled smooth salted dark chocolate ganache through our classic creamy chocolate ice cream, adding mini macaron shells to create the ultimate moreish mouthful. Scoop through silky swirls of salted dark chocolate marbled in chocolate ice cream for a double chocolatey experience.
  • For Strawberry & Raspberry, we introduced pink mini macaron shells to our signature strawberry ice cream and watched the magic happen. Head on the tastebud trip of a lifetime as you dive into fruity pools of raspberry sauce, picking up mini macaron shells along the way.
  • Bite through the crunchy shells of our mini macarons to reach their moreish, chewy centres – each delicately balancing the ice cream sweetness with the macaron’s signature almond flavour. The result? Spoonfuls span narrow alleys and open runways, meandering through all the cafés and parks, silent galleries and lovelock bridges. For this trip to Paris, you don’t need a passport.
  • To create our luxury and creamy signature scoops, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. Macaron shells are coloured with naturally sourced ingredients, sweet potato and carrot concentrates.
  • Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, from vanilla to Belgium chocolate. But our commitment to quality has never changed. That means only the best, natural ingredients for our ice creams and absolutely no preservatives, artificial flavours or colours. So we make an ice cream like no other – we don’t hold back!
  • © General Mills
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • The cup (once rinsed) and cap are recyclable
  • Pack size: 380ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18°C.For best before date see side of carton.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
  • 1800 535115 (ROI)
Net Contents

4 x 95ml

(83g)

Energy
970kJ
233kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1169kJ /

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (29.1%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Egg Yolk, Almond Flour, Cocoa Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Egg White, Cocoa Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Corn Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Natural Vanilla Favouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

  • Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18°C.For best before date see side of carton.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x Tub (83g)%* (83g)
Energy1169kJ /970kJ /12%
-281kcal233kcal
Fat17.9g14.9g21%
of which saturates10.8g9.0g45%
Carbohydrate24.9g20.7g8%
of which sugars24.4g20.2g22%
Fibre1.4g1.2g-
Protein4.1g3.4g7%
Salt0.15g0.13g2%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

1 x Tub (83g)

Energy
886kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ /

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (27.3%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Puree (4.8%), Stawberies Pieces (3.8%), Egg Yolk, Almond Flour, Lychee Puree, Cocoa Butter, Egg White, Corn Starch, Strawberry Puree (0.6%), Concentrated Raspberry Puree (0.4%), Natural Strawbeny Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sweet Potato and Carrot Concentrates, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Raspberry Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

  • Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18°C.For best before date see side of carton.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x Tub (83g)%* (83g)
Energy1067kJ /886kJ /11%
-256kcal212kcal
Fat14.8g12.3g18%
of which saturates8.8g7.3g37%
Carbohydrate26.0g21.6g8%
of which sugars25.3g21.0g23%
Fibre0.8g0.7g-
Protein4.0g3.3g7%
Salt0.13g0.11g2%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
