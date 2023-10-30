Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 5-10 Light Brown Permanent Hair Colour

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS Hair colourants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past. Contains hydrogen peroxide, phenylenediamines (toluenediamines) and resorcinol. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. See bottom of the pack for full list of ingredients. Conduct an allergy alert test 48 hours before each time you colour (see enclosed leaflet), even if you have already used colouring products before. So remember to buy the product 48 hours in advance. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse immediately if product comes into contact with them. Wear suitable gloves. Keep out of reach of children. Can cause an allergic reaction - follow the safety instructions. ATTENTION: FOLLOW SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS. We recommend that you perform an allergy alert test 48 hours before colouring your hair.