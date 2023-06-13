We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Country Manor Medium Dry Finest Perry 2.25L

Country Manor Medium Dry Finest Perry 2.25L

1.5(4)
Write a review

£6.00

£2.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Perry with Sweetener
Keep good company with Country Manor.
Contains the equivalent of 3x750ml bottles
Crisp & RefreshingThe Deliciously Light-Hearted & Sociable DrinkFinest Quality Perry
Pack size: 2.25L

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Number of uses

Box contains 18 glasses

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Preparation and Usage

The Use of Sharp Instruments to Open the Box is Not Recommended1 Lay pack on its side with perforated opening facing upwards. Break and lift perforated flap and tear off circular portion.2 Pull neck of tap out fully, position in opening, and snap flap back to secure tap.3 Tear off protective cover from tap button.4 Pour by holding up the piston.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Boxed Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here