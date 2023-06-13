Country Manor Medium Dry Finest Perry 2.25L

Perry with Sweetener

Keep good company with Country Manor.

Contains the equivalent of 3x750ml bottles

Crisp & Refreshing The Deliciously Light-Hearted & Sociable Drink Finest Quality Perry

Pack size: 2.25L

Contains Sulphites

Cider/Perry

Box contains 18 glasses

2.25l ℮

The Use of Sharp Instruments to Open the Box is Not Recommended

1 Lay pack on its side with perforated opening facing upwards. Break and lift perforated flap and tear off circular portion.

2 Pull neck of tap out fully, position in opening, and snap flap back to secure tap.

3 Tear off protective cover from tap button.

4 Pour by holding up the piston.