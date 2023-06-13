Robinsons Super Strength Apple & Blackcurrant Squash 500Ml

Highly Concentrated Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins. Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Best Served Thirsty 60 delicious serves of the Robinsons taste you love, make a little go a long way

From Tree to Pack 89% of our Robinsons Ecopack carton is made from plant-based materials and responsibly managed forests* *This packaging contains FSC certified carton board and plant-based plastics certified via a mass balance system Less plastic: 1 EcoPack replaces 3 plastic bottles

New Ecopack - Less Plastic, More Serves 60 delicious serves of the Robinsons taste you love. 1 Ecopack replaces 3 1 litre plastic bottles 89% plant-based carton No Added Sugar Real Fruit in Every Drop With Vitamin C Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 14%, Blackcurrant 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Concentrates (Carrot, Apple, Blueberry, Hibiscus), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (C, Niacin, B6, D), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers. You get a lot from a drop! 1/2 tbsp to 250ml of water Add water before drinking

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

