Robinsons Super Strength Apple & Blackcurrant Squash 500Ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml diluted†:
Energy
10kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ/0.9kcal

Highly Concentrated Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins.Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.
Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.Best Served Thirsty60 delicious serves of the Robinsons taste you love, make a little go a long way
From Tree to Pack89% of our Robinsons Ecopack carton is made from plant-based materials and responsibly managed forests**This packaging contains FSC certified carton board and plant-based plastics certified via a mass balance systemLess plastic:1 EcoPack replaces 3 plastic bottles
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
New Ecopack - Less Plastic, More Serves60 delicious serves of the Robinsons taste you love.1 Ecopack replaces 3 1 litre plastic bottles89% plant-based cartonNo Added SugarReal Fruit in Every DropWith Vitamin CVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 500ML
Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 14%, Blackcurrant 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Concentrates (Carrot, Apple, Blueberry, Hibiscus), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (C, Niacin, B6, D), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Carton contains 60 servings

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well.It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.You get a lot from a drop!1/2 tbsp to 250ml of waterAdd water before drinking

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

36 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

