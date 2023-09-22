We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Ham and Cheese Fresh Tortelloni 300g

Tesco Ham and Cheese Fresh Tortelloni 300g

5(1)
Write a review

£2.00

£6.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1654kJ
393kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.37g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 202kcal

Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with cheese and smoked ham.
Our fresh egg pasta tortelloni is made in Italy by a family run business. Fresh egg pasta parcels a filling of smoked ham, creamy ricotta and hard cheeseHam & Cheese Fresh Egg Pasta Made in Italy Fresh Italian egg pasta parcels filled with smoked ham and cheese
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Egg Pasta [Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg, Water], Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (16%), Smoked Ham (7%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (4%), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Garlic, Whey Powder (Milk), Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast.

Allergy Information

May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using EU ricotta and pork and EU & non-EU wheat.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

View all Tortelloni & Fresh Pasta

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here