PINK UNICORN HOT CHOCOLATE DRINK MIX

£5.00

£5.00/each

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C146693, www.fsc.org® 2023 The Modern Gourmet International
Magical Colour ChangingWith Unicorn Keychain and Mini Marshmallows

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, SoyaContains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 6 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Just add water!Watch it turn pink!Hot chocolate drink is magic! Just add two heaped tablespoons (28g) of mix into your mug. Add 180ml of hot water and stir. Watch it change colour before your eyes! Add mini marshmallows and enjoy!

Lower age limit

36 Months

Marshmallows 28g eHot Drink Mix 170g e

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickener (E414), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Salt, Milk Protein, Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Stabilisers (E340, E452), Colour (*E129)

Allergy Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.Marshmallow: Store all contents in an airtight container after opening.

Number of uses

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)1778
(kcal)420
Fat (g)6.1
- of which Saturates (g)5.5
Carbohydrate (g)90.0
- of which Sugars (g)81.0
Fibre (g)0.5
Protein (g)1.1
Salt (g)0.42

